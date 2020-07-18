Knibbs in 3-way lead for Half Moon National Golf Championship

The Three-day Half Moon National Golf Championship got under way at the Half Moon Golf Course in St. James on Friday with several golfers vying for the top spot including defending champion Justin Burrowes and runner-up William knibbs.

It was Knibbs who drew first blood after ending day one in a three way tie for first with probably Jamaica’s best junior golfer (at present) Rocco Lopez and Sebert Walker Jr. All three golfers ended the day tied on one over par 73 after facing varying conditions throughout the day, ranging from breezy, to very hot and humid. There was also some rain between holes number sixteen and seventeen. That helped to calm things down towards the end of the round.

Knibbs was happy with his score while looking forward to the second round. He said “today my score was not bad but I did not hit the ball as well as I wanted to or as well as I have been in the past but I was able to keep grinding and made a nice put on the last hole to finish one over, so we’ll see what happens moving forward”.

Knibbs and Walker were even par after the first nine holes while Lopez was one over par. The tables were turned for the back nine with Knibbs and Walker going one over and Lopez playing clean.

Defending champion Justin Burrowes was one stroke back on 74. He shot one over on the front nine and one over on the back nine for a two-over par score on the first day.

Former national golf champion Sean Morris who is playing with an injured finger played a very good front nine for an even par score. He then lost two shots on the back nine to end the day no two over par 74.

The other golfer to play in the 0-6 handicap, Dr. Mark Newnham had a rough day to close on ten over par 82 after dropping five shots on the front and back nine.

Seven other golfers played in the Men & Men Senior 7-12 handicap, with the top three being Shamar Wilson 77, Kemar Brown 81 and Tommy Lee 83.

Competition continues on Saturday for the second and penultimate day of the championship when the golfers tee off beginning at 9:00 am. The two-day section of the championship will get under with a total field of approximately sixty golfers for the two competitions.