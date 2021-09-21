Knavi Ready To Get Back in Music Hot Again

Over the years, the song “Twelve 12 Signs” made him a household name in Jamaica, while getting several hundred thousand views on YouTube. However, for the latter part of 2021, he plans on promoting his latest releases, “Grateful” and “Cha La La”. Also, to complement his promotions are five music videos.

Williams was just taking a break from the music scene to build his studio “Knave Enterprise”. “It will make me more equipped to do my own recordings. Giving more easy access to a studio,” said Knavi, who hails from Montego Bay.

A Former past student of Ruseas High School in Hanover, he hopes to make it on the international circuit as an entertainer within the next two years.