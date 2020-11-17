Kit Katt Releases “New Money” Single alongside Skillibeng

Dancehall diva Kit Katt recently released a brand new single titled “New Money ” which features recording artiste Skillibeng. The track was officially released on September 18, 2020 and was produced by Advance Recordz.

“The track is about letting people know that you have value as a woman, holding yourself to a high standard while bettering yourself with new money, new vibes, new things and so on,” the artiste explained about the meaning behind the song.

Consistently receiving rave reviews since its release, the track follows the artiste’s recently released mixtape, “The Entrance.” Released on August 5, the project features 11 tracks, with remixes of several popular songs such as UK artiste Stefflondon’s “Breakfast In Bed” re-imagined as “”Why We Keep Hating.” The mixtape also features a remix of Dancehall artiste Stylo G’s popular single, “Touchdown”; a track called “Drive In From Cali.”

Born Katrina Stewart in Kingston, Jamaica, the singer migrated to the United States when she was two years old. With music in her blood, as the daughter of Reggae singer Tinga Stewart, she was destined to become a musician herself, having also been heavily exposed to music through her siblings who were also involved in the art. The crossover flavour is quite present in her sound, which incorporates Reggae and Dancehall, along with Hip Hop and other genres. Not only a talented singer, Kit Katt also shows her diversity through her rap skills, giving her a unique musical edge that sets her apart as a well sought after artiste.

While balancing her own entrepreneurial efforts with her music, the artiste is keeping the momentum going, as she’s currently in Jamaica to shoot the accompanying music video for “New Money.” In addition, she is working on some new music and other promotions for the track, along with other projects that will be announced soon.