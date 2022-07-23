Kinoti Visits Kigali Genocide Memorial

The Director General of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, has wrapped up his three-day security related visit to the republic of Rwanda, with a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial and Our Lady of Kibeho Shrine in South Western Rwanda.

The Director General accompanied by some of his staff members laid a wreath of flowers at the Genocide memorial site, in memory of over 1 Million victims of the genocide against members of the Tutsi community and moderate Hutu, carried out 28 years ago.

In one of the world’s worst modern-day tragedies, the massacre that occurred in just 100 days between April 7 and July 15, 1994, spread over the country like bush fire as ordinary citizens were incited to take up arms against their innocent brothers including women and children.

Over a million Rwandans lost their lives in the most savage manner through being shot, being hacked using machetes and beatings using clubs and other crude weapons, in a hundred days of senseless slaughter.

Over 2 million people became refugees triggering a full-blown humanitarian crisis.

The Kigali Genocide Memorial at Gisozi that was inaugurated in 2004, is therefore an important place of remembrance and learning, as well as an everlasting tribute to those who lost their lives. It also marks the starting point for promoting peace and strengthening of communities resolve against division in Rwanda.

Kinoti’s visit to the memorial site where remains of over 250,000 victims are buried, came as the country had just completed marking a 100-day commemoration period commonly known as Kwibuka or remembrance, this being the 28th year since the genocide occurred in 1994.

Later, the DCI Chief proceeded to a Catholic Shrine situated in Southwestern Rwanda known as Our Lady of Kibeho, where he led the staff members accompanying him in prayers for Kenya, as they head to the August 9, general elections.

The DCI Chief, a staunch Catholic and former seminarian who wanted to become a Catholic Priest, prayed for the intercession of Holy Mary mother of Jesus, for a peaceful general election.

Francois Harelimana, who is the rector of the shrine received Kinoti, at the sanctuary.

Catholic pilgrims from all over the world visit the shrine as a place of apparitions that began in November 28, 1981 to November 28, 1989, where Mary mother of Jesus appeared several times to three school girls studying at Kibeho Secondary school. The apparitions included an apocalyptic vision of Rwanda descending into violence and hatred that many believe foretold the 1994 Genocide.

It is believed that the three teenage girls, Alphonsine Mumureke, Anathalie Mukamazimpaka and Marie Claire Mukangongo, saw holy mother Mary.

The teenage visionaries reported that the Virgin Mary asked everyone to pray to prevent a terrible war.

In the vision of August 19, 1982, they all reported seeing violence, dismembered corpses and destruction.

“The Rwanda example is a lesson for all of us on the importance of embracing one another regardless of our ethnic diversity and being responsible ambassadors of peace in our communities,” DCI said.

Kinoti, who is also the INTERPOL executive committee delegate for Africa has been in Rwanda for a series of security related engagements, where he has met the Rwanda Inspector General of Police, Commissioner General Dan Munyuza and the Secretary General of the Rwanda Investigations Bureau Jeannot Ruhunga.

In their engagements, the security chiefs agreed to collaborate more in fighting transnational organized crimes in the region, as well as improve the existing information sharing channels, in a series of meetings organized by Rwanda’s INTERPOl head of NCB, Antoine Ngarambe.

The Director General also paid a courtesy call to the Kenyan ambassador to Rwanda, Amb Philip Githiora, at the Kenyan embassy in Kigali.

Kinoti was accompanied on his visit by the Director of the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) Paul Mumo, the Director of DCI’s INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Barasa Saiya, DCI’s chief of Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, Mike Mugo and the head of Protocol Winrose Kisilu.