Kingston Woman Perish in Hanover Crash

A 27-year-old woman who hailed from Kingston, died as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident which occurred along a section of the Norman Manley Boulevard in Hanover, on Sunday, May 9.

She has been identified as Abigail Ngyou, of a Dover Road address, in Kingston 10.

Reports are that at about 2:30 pm, Ngyou was travelling as a passenger in a Suzuki Dzire motor vehicle along a section of the Green Island main road.

On reaching a section of Norman Manley Boulevard, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a Nissan Latio motor car, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Ngyou and both drivers, along with another passenger sustained head and body injuries and were rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, and the other victims, treated and admitted.