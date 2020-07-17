Kingston Woman Missing Toniesha Hillary

Kingston Woman Missing Toniesha Hillary
Twenty-three-year-old Toniesha Hillary of Hanover Street, Kingston has been missing since Friday, February 14.

 

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

 

Reports from the Central Police are that Hillary was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, black jeans and a pair of gold slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

 

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toniesha Hillary is being asked to contact the Central Police at 876-922-8860, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

