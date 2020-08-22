Kingston Woman Missing Pauline Bingham

2020–Forty-five-year-old Pauline Bingham of Washington Garden, St. Andrew has

been missing since Tuesday, August 18.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 160 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Bingham was also seen in the Drewsland

community. Her mode of dress is unknown at the time she went missing. She has not been seen

since. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Pauline Bingham is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park

Police Station at (876) 933-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.