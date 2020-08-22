Kingston Woman Missing Pauline Bingham

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

2020–Forty-five-year-old Pauline Bingham of Washington Garden, St. Andrew has
been missing since Tuesday, August 18.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 160 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Bingham was also seen in the Drewsland
community. Her mode of dress is unknown at the time she went missing. She has not been seen
since. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Pauline Bingham is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park
Police Station at (876) 933-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....