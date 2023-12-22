Kingston Woman Missing

Eighty-year-old Joan Robinson of Lindale Avenue, Kingston 20 has been
missing since Monday, December 18.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.
Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Robinson was last seen at home about 7:45 a.m.
When last seen, she was dressed in a white T-shirt, brown skirt and a pair of bland and white
slippers.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joan Robinson is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park
Police at (876) 933-4280, the Police 119 Emergency number or the nearest police station.
