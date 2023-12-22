Kingston Woman Missing

Kingston Woman Missing

Leave a Comment / By / December 22, 2023

Eighty-year-old Joan Robinson of Lindale Avenue, Kingston 20 has been
missing since Monday, December 18.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.
Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Robinson was last seen at home about 7:45 a.m.
When last seen, she was dressed in a white T-shirt, brown skirt and a pair of bland and white
slippers.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joan Robinson is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park
Police at (876) 933-4280, the Police 119 Emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d