Kingston Woman Missing

November 22, 2023 – Thirty-nine-year-old Allison Young otherwise called ‘Chew Chew’, of Red
Hills Road, Kingston 19 has been missing since Saturday, November 18.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimeters (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 1:30 p.m., Young was last seen at home
wearing a black tube top blouse ,dark blue leggings and a pair of slippers. All efforts to locate her
have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Allison Chew is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police
at (876)924-1421, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
