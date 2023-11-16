Kingston woman missing

Seventy-two-year-old Yvonne Gordon, retiree of Avesbury Avenue,
Kingston 6, has been missing since Sunday, November 12.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 45 inches) tall.
Reports from the Matilda Corners Police are that about 7:00 a.m., Gordon left home for an
undisclosed location and has not been heard from since. When last seen, she was wearing a dark-
coloured shirt and blue jeans skirt and was sporting a short black wig.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yvonne Gordon is asked to contact the Matilda Corner
Police at 876- 978-6003, 876-927-1300, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police
station.