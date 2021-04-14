Kingston Western Police List Wanted Men

The Denham Town police in West Kingston have listed twelve men as wanted, following ongoing Investigations in their Division.

The police also stated that they are asking these men to turn themselves over to the police immediately.

The wanted men are, Shane Williams, otherwise called ‘Teddy’, Rushawn Samuels otherwise called ‘Son Son’, Dwayne Grant otherwise called ‘Billy’, Chevan Payne, and a man know only as ‘Elijah’.

The other men are known only by the following names, ‘Sadam’, ‘Whittingham’, ‘Lolo’, ‘Coala’, ‘Blue Blue’, Gaza Man, and a man known only as ‘Bad to the Bone’.

The police are asking these men, or anyone knowing their whereabouts to contact the Denham Town police at 876-285-1964, 876-922-6441, Crime Stop 311, police Emergency, or the nearest police station.