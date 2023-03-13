Kingston Western Police List Wanted Men

As the Kingston West Police continue their robust efforts to improve the safety
of residents and persons who conduct business in the division; they are making an urgent appeal for the following persons to turn themselves in to the Police immediately.

Wanted for Murder are:

  • Shevaughn Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Devil Man’, of Victoria Street, Kingston.
  • Orlando Edwards, otherwise called ‘Sparks’, of Benbow Street, Kingston 12 and
  • Dezroy Walker, otherwise called ‘Shemar’ or ‘Lizard’, of 3rd Street, Trench Town
    Kingston 12.

These men are asked to report to the Denham Town Police by 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 12. In addition, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating these men is asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, Police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.

