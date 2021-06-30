Kingston West Police Reap Success with Arrest and Conviction of Gang Leaders

June 29, 2021– The Kingston West Police have been reaping success with several arrests and convictions to include leader of the Screamers Gang Robert Graham otherwise called ‘Southee’ who was convicted in the Home Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 29.

Graham was charged with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident in Arnett Gardens in the parish on April 20, 2020. He is schedule to return to court for sentencing on Thursday, July 29.

Meanwhile, Mario Rose otherwise called ‘Lucky’ of Forth Street, Kingston 12 was charged with the murder of Lafine Bent who was shot and killed on Third Street in the parish on Tuesday, June 15. Rose who is a reputed leader of the Socks Gang will appear before the Gun Court on Friday, July 02.