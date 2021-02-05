Kingston West Police List Wanted Men

The Kingston West Police have listed the following individuals as Wanted following an ongoing gang conflict within the Denham Town police district, which has extended to several other communities in the division.

These individuals form a part of the Tivoli Young Generation Gang.

Tajay Freeman otherwise called ‘Weng’

Rushawn Samuels otherwise called ‘Son Son’

Dujon Cobban otherwise called ‘Pepe’

These persons are being urged to turn themselves in to the Denham Town Police by 6:00 p.m., on Friday, February 5.