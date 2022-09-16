Kingston West Police List Persons of Interest

The Kingston West Police has listed several individuals as Persons of Interest in relation to the recent flare-up of crime and violence in sections of the division.

They are;

  • Ricard Simmonds otherwise called ‘Bigger’,
  • Lucien Anderson otherwise called ‘Lushane’,
  • Kemar Ford otheriwise called ‘Turks’,
  • Roger Allen,
  • Travis Allen otherwise called ‘Shave Up’,
  • Christopher Walker otherwise called ‘ Kempy’
  • Jermaine Christie otherwise called ‘Dudu Man’,
  • A man only known as ‘Brad’,
  • A man only known as ‘Bulla Man’,
  • A man only known as ‘Chris’,
  • A man only known as ‘ Devil’,
  • A man only known as ‘ Scooby’,
  • A man only known as ‘Holt’,
  • A man only known as  ‘Dudu Man’.

The persons are urged to turn themselves in to the  Denham Town  Police Station by 6:00 p.m., on Friday, September 16.

Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the  Denham Twon Police  at 876-948-6443 or Crime Stop at 311.

