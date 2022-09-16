Kingston West Police List Persons of Interest

The Kingston West Police has listed several individuals as Persons of Interest in relation to the recent flare-up of crime and violence in sections of the division.
They are;
- Ricard Simmonds otherwise called ‘Bigger’,
- Lucien Anderson otherwise called ‘Lushane’,
- Kemar Ford otheriwise called ‘Turks’,
- Roger Allen,
- Travis Allen otherwise called ‘Shave Up’,
- Christopher Walker otherwise called ‘ Kempy’
- Jermaine Christie otherwise called ‘Dudu Man’,
- A man only known as ‘Brad’,
- A man only known as ‘Bulla Man’,
- A man only known as ‘Chris’,
- A man only known as ‘ Devil’,
- A man only known as ‘ Scooby’,
- A man only known as ‘Holt’,
- A man only known as ‘Dudu Man’.
The persons are urged to turn themselves in to the Denham Town Police Station by 6:00 p.m., on Friday, September 16.
Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the Denham Twon Police at 876-948-6443 or Crime Stop at 311.