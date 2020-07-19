Kingston West Man Charged by the Police

Detectives attached to the Kingston Western Division charged one man for

Assault at Common-Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm on Friday, July 17.

He is 27-year-old Kemar Ashley of Chestnut Lane, Kingston 14.

Reports are that about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, the complainant was allegedly

involved in an argument with a group of persons in the Chestnut Lane area when Ashley allegedly

pointed a gun at her. The matter was reported to the police and Ashley was subsequently picked

up by lawmen and later charged.

His court is being finalised.