Kingston West Man Charged by the Police

Detectives attached to the Kingston Western Division charged one man for
Assault at Common-Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm on Friday, July 17.
He is 27-year-old Kemar Ashley of Chestnut Lane, Kingston 14.
Reports are that about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, the complainant was allegedly
involved in an argument with a group of persons in the Chestnut Lane area when Ashley allegedly
pointed a gun at her. The matter was reported to the police and Ashley was subsequently picked
up by lawmen and later charged.
His court is being finalised.