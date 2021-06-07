Kingston Wanted Man Arrested and Charged

‘BLACK APPLE’ ON MURDER CHARGE
A man who was being sought by the Kingston police, for Wounding with Intent, was apprehended and charged, in Stokes Hall community, on Friday, June 4.

The Wanted man has been identified as 21-year-old Rohan Miller, otherwise called ‘Glen Age’ of Carlo Way, in Harbour View, Kingston 17.

Reports by the police are that about 8:05 pm, on Saturday, May 1, a man with whom Miller had an altercation earlier, was walking along a section of the community, when he was reportedly attacked by Miller with a machete.

Miller reportedly inflicted multiple chop wounds to the man’s body, before fleeing the scene, and the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was treated, and admitted in serious condition.

Following an investigation by the police, Miller was apprehended on warrant on Friday, and subsequently charged.

