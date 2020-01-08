Kingston Truck Driver Dies in St Elizabeth Crash

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): Kingston Truck Driver Dies 55-year-old Anthony Williams of Phase 1, Seaview Gardens in Kingston 11, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident which occurred along a section of the Peppers main road in St Elizabeth, on Tuesday, January 7.

Reports by the Lacovia police are that about 3:20 a.m., Williams was driving a motor truck along a section of the roadway in the directions of Santa Cruz.

On reaching a section of the roadway he lost control of the vehicle which crashed into a ditch, resulting in him suffering severe injuries.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Williams was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

