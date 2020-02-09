Kingston Teacher Arrested, Charged With Impersonating A Police Officer

Detectives at the Elletson Road Police Station in Kingston have arrested and charged a teacher with impersonating a police officer.
Thirty-eight-year-old Troy Chambers of Killarney Avenue, Kingston 20 has also been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He’s to appear in the Gun Court on Wednesday.
According to the police, about 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, Chambers visited the Elletson Road Police Station and introduced himself as a Sergeant of Police.
He had reportedly taken another man to give a statement to the police.
The police say Chambers, who had a firearm, aroused their suspicion.
He was then asked to produce his police identification card as well as his firearm licence, but failed to do so, instead, admitting that he was not a cop.
Chambers was immediately arrested and his illegal Glock pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition seized.
The police say on Friday, investigators visited Chambers’ home with a search warrant and the following items were seized:
*Fifty-eight rounds of ammunition
*Thirty-three spent casings
*Five magazines
*One handcuff
*One Glock pistol case
*One firearm licence with the name ‘Carl Samuels’
*Two holsters
*One magazine pouch
*One combat belt
