Kingston Teacher Arrested, Charged With Impersonating A Police Officer

Detectives at the Elletson Road Police Station in Kingston have arrested and charged a teacher with impersonating a police officer.

Thirty-eight-year-old Troy Chambers of Killarney Avenue, Kingston 20 has also been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He’s to appear in the Gun Court on Wednesday.

According to the police, about 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, Chambers visited the Elletson Road Police Station and introduced himself as a Sergeant of Police.

He had reportedly taken another man to give a statement to the police.

The police say Chambers, who had a firearm, aroused their suspicion.

He was then asked to produce his police identification card as well as his firearm licence, but failed to do so, instead, admitting that he was not a cop.

Chambers was immediately arrested and his illegal Glock pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition seized.

The police say on Friday, investigators visited Chambers’ home with a search warrant and the following items were seized:

*Fifty-eight rounds of ammunition

*Thirty-three spent casings

*Five magazines

*One handcuff

*One Glock pistol case

*One firearm licence with the name ‘Carl Samuels’

*Two holsters

*One magazine pouch

*One combat belt

