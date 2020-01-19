Kingston Taxi man arrested and charged with illegal gun, ammo

A taxi operator allegedly held by police for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition resulting in the seizure of a Glock pistol and several rounds of ammunition on Constant Spring Road, St Andrew on Friday, January 17.

The police have identified him as a 45-year-old Paul Pryce, a resident of Deffo Avenue, Kingston 20.

According to reports by the Half-Way Tree Police that about 11 am, the cops were conducting spot checks in the area when they saw Pryce acting in a suspicious manner.

He was reportedly approached, searched and the weapon, along with 14 rounds of ammunition discovered and taken from his waistband. He was subsequently charged.

He is to appear in court at a later date.