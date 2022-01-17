Kingston & St. Andrew Family Court Closed Due To COVID-19

Effective today (Monday, January 17, 2022), the Kingston & St. Andrew Family Court on Duke Street in downtown, Kingston is closed until further notice. The closure is due to COVID-19 cases among its staff.

Director of Client Services, Communications and Information at the Court Administration Division (CAD) Mrs Kadiesh Fletcher said “During the closure, emergency matters will be heard at the Kingston & St. Andrew Parish Court – Criminal Division in Half Way Tree, St. Andrew.”

Mrs Fletcher explained that “emergency matters include child maintenance, domestic violence, matters involving children in conflict with the law and any other matter deemed to be an emergency by the Judge of the Family Court.”

The Judiciary is urging members of the public to take extra precaution to protect themselves from contracting virus. For further information, persons may contact the CAD at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at [email protected]