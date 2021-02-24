Kingston Mortician Killed in Fatal Collision, in St Catherine

The Portmore Traffic Police are now carrying out investigations surrounding a motor vehicle crash which claimed the life of a Kingston mortician, along Dyke Road, in St Catherine, on Tuesday, February 23.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Leroy Blackwood, of Orange Street, in Kingston.

Reports by the police are that about 10:00 pm, Blackwood was driving his Honda Civic motor car along Dyke Road, when the driver of a Mitsubishi motor bus which was traveling in the opposite direction, lost control of the vehicle, which collided with the motorcar.

Blackwood and six occupants of the bus were rushed to hospital by passing motorists, where he was pronounced dead, and the other victims treated and admitted in serious, but stable condition.

