Kingston Men Charged With Shop Breaking and Larceny

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Two men have been charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny after they broke
into a wholesale on Old Hope Road, Kingston 5 on Monday, August 24.

They are 29-year-old Kadeem Gray, bearer of Providence Pen Lane, Kingston 5 and Ramon
Joseph, also 29-years old, carpenter of Spaulding Lane, Kingston 5.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 1:18 a.m., a team of officers was summoned
to the wholesale. Checks were made at the premises and the men were found inside the storeroom.
They allegedly broke in by prying open a metal sheet. They reportedly stole several items
including rum, other alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and cellular phone credit. They were arrested
and subsequently charged.

Gray and Joseph are scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on
Friday, September 04.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....