Kingston Men Charged With Shop Breaking and Larceny

Two men have been charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny after they broke

into a wholesale on Old Hope Road, Kingston 5 on Monday, August 24.

They are 29-year-old Kadeem Gray, bearer of Providence Pen Lane, Kingston 5 and Ramon

Joseph, also 29-years old, carpenter of Spaulding Lane, Kingston 5.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 1:18 a.m., a team of officers was summoned

to the wholesale. Checks were made at the premises and the men were found inside the storeroom.

They allegedly broke in by prying open a metal sheet. They reportedly stole several items

including rum, other alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and cellular phone credit. They were arrested

and subsequently charged.

Gray and Joseph are scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on

Friday, September 04.