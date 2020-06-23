Kingston Men Charged with Robbery with Aggravation

Detectives assigned to the St. Andrew Central Police Division arrested and

charged two men with Robbery with Aggravation in relation to two separate incidents on Friday,

June 20.

They are 19-year-old Kneeko Taylor, a janitor of Lyndhurst Road and Dwight Lester, also 19

years old, of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 5.

In the first incident, about 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 4 a woman was walking along

Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5 when it is alleged that Taylor—who was armed with a

knife—held up the woman and robbed her of cash and other valuables.

An investigation was launched and Taylor was subsequently arrested and placed on an

identification parade, where he was pointed out. He was then interviewed and formally charged.

It is alleged that Lester also targeted a woman in the second incident, about 12:50 p.m., on Friday,

June 5. The woman was reportedly exiting a motor vehicle on Crescent Road, Kingston 5 when

she was pounced upon and robbed of cash and other items. A report was made to the Police and

an investigation carried out, following which, Lester was arrested and charged.

Their court dates will be announced later.