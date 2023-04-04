Kingston Man Who Fatally Stabbed His Teenage Daughter Now in Police Custody

A man is now in police custody following the stabbing death of his 17-year-old daughter at their home in Kingston on Sunday.
According to Elleston Road police, Shedeque Calvert’s father was taken to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday for treatment after he was found unconscious with his throat and both wrists slashed.
He is presently being treated at hospital, while under police guard.
According to reports, a dispute developed between the father and daughter around 1:10 a.m., when a knife was used to inflict a wound to Shedeque’s chest. She was taken to the hospital, however, she died while undergoing treatment.
Investigations continue.