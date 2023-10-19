Kingston Man Stabbed To Death

Thirty-four-year-old Cedric Powell otherwise called ‘Percy’ and ‘Lala boy’, a
party contractor of Bloomsberry Road Kingston10 has be charged with the Murder of 36-year-old
Patrick Newby of Venables Crescent, Kingston 11 who was fatally stabbed during a dispute in the
parish on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 7:30 a.m., Powell and Newby had an argument
about rent, when Powell used a knife to inflict a wound to the chest of Newby. He was taken to the
hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On Sunday, October 8, 2023 about 11:00am, an intelligence led operation was done at Ocho Rios,
Bay Beach by police personnel attached to the St. Ann Division. Powell was seen and arrested. He
was subsequently charged after a question and answer interview, his court date is being finalized.