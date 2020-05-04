Kingston Man Missing-Travis Williams

Twenty-one-year-old Travis Williams of Grants Pen Road, Kingston 8 has been missing since Saturday, May 2.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 162 centimeters (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Williams was last seen at home wearing a black T-shirt, blue pants and a pair of white sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Travis Williams is being asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.