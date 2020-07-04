Kingston Man Missing Nicholas Butler

Nineteen-year-old Nicholas Butler of Reckadom Avenue, Kingston 10 has been

missing since Wednesday, July 01.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 172 centimeters (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that Butler was last seen at home about 9:30 p.m. and

has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All

efforts to contact him have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nicholas Butler is asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree

Police at 876-926-8184, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.