Kingston Man Missing Nicholas Butler

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Nineteen-year-old Nicholas Butler of Reckadom Avenue, Kingston 10 has been
missing since Wednesday, July 01.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 172 centimeters (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that Butler was last seen at home about 9:30 p.m. and
has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All
efforts to contact him have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nicholas Butler is asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree
Police at 876-926-8184, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....