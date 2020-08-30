Kingston Man Missing Barrington Bailey

Forty-nine-year-old Barrington Bailey of Old Hope Road, Kingston 6 has been

missing since Sunday, August 23.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall and sports a bald

head.

Reports from the Matilda’s Corner Police Station are that Bailey was last seen in the Standpipe

community about 9:30 p.m.; he was wearing a grey shirt. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Barrington Bailey is being asked to contact the Matilda’s

Corner Police at 876-978-6003, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.