Kingston Man Missing Barrington Bailey

Forty-nine-year-old Barrington Bailey of Old Hope Road, Kingston 6 has been
missing since Sunday, August 23.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall and sports a bald
head.

Reports from the Matilda’s Corner Police Station are that Bailey was last seen in the Standpipe
community about 9:30 p.m.; he was wearing a grey shirt. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Barrington Bailey is being asked to contact the Matilda’s
Corner Police at 876-978-6003, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

