Kingston Man Missing

Kingston Man Missing
Kingston Man Missing

Thirty-year-old Howard Clementson of Paddington Terrace, Kingston 6 has been
missing since Friday, July 01.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Matilda’s Corner Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Clementson was last
seen at the Burger King restaurant on the University of Technology, Jamaica (Papine
Campus) wearing a grey T-shirt and light blue jeans. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Howard Clementson is being asked to contact the Matilda’s
Corner Police at 876-978-6003, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

Lyrically Badd – Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com