Kingston Man Missing

Thirty-year-old Howard Clementson of Paddington Terrace, Kingston 6 has been

missing since Friday, July 01.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Matilda’s Corner Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Clementson was last

seen at the Burger King restaurant on the University of Technology, Jamaica (Papine

Campus) wearing a grey T-shirt and light blue jeans. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Howard Clementson is being asked to contact the Matilda’s

Corner Police at 876-978-6003, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

