Kingston Man Missing

Thirty-three-year-old Terrence Brown of Richie Avenue, Kingston 8 has been missing since Friday, December 17.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 155 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports are that Brown was last seen some time after 7:00 p.m. at a fish fry in his community. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Terrence Brown is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1435, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.