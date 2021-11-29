Kingston Man Missing

November 28, 2021 – Thirty-two-year-old Patrick Sinclair, otherwise called ‘Chiney-Man’, of Plum Lane, Kingston 8 has been missing since Friday, November 26

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Sinclair was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Patrick Sinclair is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at (876) 924-1421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

