Kingston Man Missing

Thirty-five-year-old Radre Hunter otherwise called of Franklyn Town, Kingston has been missing since Sunday, November 8.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Franklyn Town Police are that Hunter was last seen at home wearing a blue T-shirt, black jeans and a pair of black shoes. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Radre Hunter is asked to contact the Franklyn Town Police at (876) 928-9656, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.