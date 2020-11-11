Kingston Man Missing

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Thirty-five-year-old Radre Hunter otherwise called of Franklyn Town, Kingston has been missing since Sunday, November 8.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Franklyn Town Police are that Hunter was last seen at home wearing a blue T-shirt, black jeans and a pair of black shoes. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Radre Hunter is asked to contact the Franklyn Town Police at (876) 928-9656, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....