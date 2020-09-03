Kingston Man Missing

Nineteen-year-old Micheal Smith otherwise called ‘Biggs’, of Havendale, Kingston 19 has been missing since Friday, August 28.

He is of dark complexion, stout build, about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 3:20 p.m., Smith was last seen on James Street in Kingston wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Micheal Smith is being asked to contact the Central Police at 876-922-8860, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.