KINGSTON MAN MISSING

Twenty-nine-year-old Kerith Muir of Mimosa Avenue, Kingston 11 has been

missing since Monday, June 01.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that Muir was last seen at home about 8:30 a.m.,

dressed in a red shirt, black pants and a pair of white sneakers. Efforts to contact him have been

futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kerith Muir is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree

Police at 876-926-8184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kerith Muir was available at the time of this publication.

From: Carol Francis <[email protected]>