Kingston man missing

Seventy-eight-year-old Errol Forbes, otherwise called ‘Paddy’, a retiree of
Portland Road, Kingston 16, has been missing since Saturday, December 23.
He is of dark complexion, medium built, and 168 centimeters (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Franklyn Town Police are that about 5:00 p.m., Forbes was last seen at his home
dressed in a green shirt, and blue jeans pants. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Errol Forbes is being asked to contact the Frankly Town
Police at 876-928-9656, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.

