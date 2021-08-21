Kingston Man Charged

Twenty-five-year-old Junior Creary of Canarvan Street, Kingston 3, was arrested and charged with Wounding with Intent, and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, following an incident along Pembroke Road, Kingston 2 on Monday, July 12.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that at 8:39 a.m., Creary opened gunfire at two men who were taken to hospital where they were admitted in serious condition.

Creary was arrested in Clairmont, St. Ann on Tuesday, August 17, and charged on Thursday, August 19.

