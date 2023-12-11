Kingston Man Charged With Several Offences

December 11, 2023

Twenty-one-year-old Demetrix Gordon of Upper Oxford Street, Hannah
Town, Kingston 14 was charged with wounding with intent and possession of a prohibited
weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following an incident in his community on
Friday, November 1.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 6:50 p.m., a man was at his home when he
was approached by Gordon and three other men who were armed with guns. The man then ran
and was chased by Gordon and his accomplices who opened fired shots hitting the man. the man
escaped further injures, a report was made to the police and he was assisted to the hospital for
treatment. On Wednesday, December 6, Gordon was arrested in his community.

Following an interview session in the presence of his attorney, Gordon charged.
His court date has not been finalised and his accomplices are currently being sought by the police.

