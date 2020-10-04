KIngston Man Charged With Robbery With Aggravation and Unlawful Wounding

40-year-old Rohan Thompson of Anderson Road
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A kingston man is to face the court to answer to charges of Robbery with Aggravation and Unlawful Wounding following an incident along Regent Street in Kingston on Friday, October 02.

 

He is 20-year-old Oshane Barnaby, a labourer of Tulip Lane in the parish.

 

Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., a man was walking along Regent Street when he was approached by Barnaby and three other men armed with knives. The man was robbed of his personal items and beaten by the men. Police officers who were on patrol in the area were summoned. Barnaby was later arrested and charged after being identified as one of the men who carried out the attack.

 

 

His court date is being finalised.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....