Kingston Man Charged with Murder

The Kingston Western Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Daniel Kirkland otherwise called ‘Dan Dan’ of Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13 with Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in relation to an incident which occurred on Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13 on Sunday, December 26.

Dead is 45-year-old Jason Plummer otherwise called ‘Doggy’, a carpenter of Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 6:50 a.m., Plummer at home when he was pounced upon by Kirkland and two other men who were armed with guns who shot Plummer several times. A police team that was in the area at the time of the incident intercepted the men who were walking along the roadway. Upon seeing the Police; the men reportedly ran and hid their weapons and escaped over a wall. A search of the area was conducted and one Glock pistol with a magazine containing eight .40 rounds of ammunition and one 9mm pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized.

Following an investigation, Kirkland was arrested and charged on Wednesday, January 09 after a question and answer segment in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalized.

The other two men are currently being sought by the Police.