Kingston Man Charged with Murder and Wounding with Intent

Fifty-six-year-old Clive Lawrence, a vehicle inspector of Love Lane, Kingston has been charged for the murder of Anton Stephens which occurred at Charles Street, Kingston on Saturday, April 30.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 8:10 p.m. Lawrence and a woman (who is a relative of Stephens) were involved in a dispute while travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car.

The pair reportedly arrived at Charles Street, where the woman allegedly exited the vehicle and ran into the yard. Lawrence allegedly chased her with a knife. Stephens, who was in the yard at the time, intervened and insisted that Lawrence leave his premises.

Lawrence then allegedly stabbed Stephens several times. Another man who came to the assistance

of Stephens also received stab wounds.

Lawrence reportedly escaped from the scene in the Toyota Probox motor car and was on the run

until Tuesday, July 19, 2022, when he turned himself over to the police in the company of his

attorney.

He was charged with Murder and Wounding with Intent after a question-and-answer

interview.