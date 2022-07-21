Kingston Man Charged with Murder and Wounding with Intent

Fifty-six-year-old Clive Lawrence, a vehicle inspector of Love Lane, Kingston has been charged for the murder of Anton Stephens which occurred at Charles Street, Kingston on Saturday, April 30.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 8:10 p.m. Lawrence and a woman (who is a relative of Stephens) were involved in a dispute while travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car.

The pair reportedly arrived at Charles Street, where the woman allegedly exited the vehicle and ran into the yard. Lawrence allegedly chased her with a knife. Stephens, who was in the yard at the time, intervened and insisted that Lawrence leave his premises.

Lawrence then allegedly stabbed Stephens several times. Another man who came to the assistance
of Stephens also received stab wounds.

Lawrence reportedly escaped from the scene in the Toyota Probox motor car and was on the run
until Tuesday, July 19, 2022, when he turned himself over to the police in the company of his
attorney.

He was charged with Murder and Wounding with Intent after a question-and-answer
interview.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com