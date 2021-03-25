Kingston Man Charged with Murder and Illegal Possession of Firearm

The St Andrew police say they have charged 20-year-old Odane Rhoden, otherwise called ‘Pipi’, of Alexander Road, Kingston 13, with murder.

Rhoden has been charged in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Shaquille Johnson, otherwise called ‘Donte’, who was killed at his home along Maxfield Avenue in the parish on Friday, March 12.

Reports are that about 10:50 am, Rhoden and a group of men went to Johnson’s home, forced their way inside the premises, and shot him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Johnson was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation carried out, led to Rhoden being apprehended and arrested for the crime.

