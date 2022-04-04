Kingston Man Charged with Murder

Twenty-two-year-old Garfield Gordon. otherwise called ‘Tristan’. of Lissant Road, Kingston CSO has been arrested and charged following the death of 23-year-old Imaro Grant of James Street which occurred on Sutton Street in the parish on Saturday, February 26.

Gordon has been charged with Murder and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., Grant was on duty at the mentioned location, when he was attacked by Gordon and other men who were armed with handguns, machete, and knives. The men then tied Grant’s hands and took him to the back of the compound where they stabbed and chopped him to his head, chest and face then shot him in his head killing him on the spot. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, March 24 an operation was conducted in the area and Gordon was taken into custody. He was subsequently charged based on an eyewitness statement on Friday, April 01.

His court date is being finalised.

