Kingston Man Charged with Murder

Twenty-one-year-old Romeo Scott of Wildman Street, Kingston CSO has been arrested and charged with Murder following the death of 36-year-old Winston Dunkley otherwise called ‘Perry’,labourer of James Street, Rose Garden in the parish on Friday, March 18.

Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that about 1:40 a.m., Dunkley was inside house when Scott and other men armed with knives and machetes, forced opened the front door to his room, gained entry and proceeded to attack Dunkley chopping and stabbing him all over his body. Dunkley was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Through intensive investigation, Scott was subsequently charged after a question and answer interview with his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.