Kingston Man Charged With House Breaking And Larceny

One man was charged for House-Breaking and Larceny following an incident at Havendale Drive in Kingston 19 on Monday, June 15, 2020.

He is  59-year-old Winston Frith, otherwise called ‘Uncle’, of Cassia Park Road in Kingston 10.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that the complainant went to make checks on his premises and and realized that the locks had been changed. Further checks revealed that several items were stolen from the property. A report was made and Frith was implicated in the investigation that followed. He was later arrested and charged.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

