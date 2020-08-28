Kingston Man Charged With Firearm Related Offences

Investigators from the St Andrew North Division have arrested and charged
one man in relation to an incident that took place on Burke Road, Kingston on Sunday, August
23.

Charged with Discharge of Firearm within Forty Yards of a Public Thoroughfare and Illegal
Possession of Firearm and Ammunition is 38-year-old Jermaine Bartley, otherwise called
‘Kevin’, a taxi operator of Burke Road, in the parish.

Reports are that about 2:30 p.m., Bartley and a woman had an argument when it is alleged that he
brandished a gun and opened gunfire in the air. A report was made to the Police and Bartley
subsequently turned himself in to the Police. He was charged following an interview.

His court date is being finalised.

 

