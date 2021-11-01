Kingston Man Charged for Shooting Three Persons at Wake

Twenty-year-old Keyshawn Robinson, of Ward Close, Kingston 8, was charged with Ilegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, Wounding with Intent, and Malicious Destruction of Property, in relation to an incident where he allegedly shot three persons at a wake, at Victoria Courts Apartment, White Hall Avenue, Kingston 8, on Thursday, October 12.

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., the three victims, two men and a woman were among other persons at an illegal wake, when they were allegedly pounced upon by Robinson who opened fire hitting them.

The police were alerted, and the victims were taken to hospital where they were treated and admitted.

Following an investigation, Robinson was arrested and placed before an identification parade and pointed out.

He was subsequently charged after being questioned in the presence of his lawyer.