Kingston Man Charged for Shooting Three Persons at Wake

Twenty-year-old Keyshawn Robinson, of Ward Close, Kingston 8, was charged with Ilegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, Wounding with Intent, and Malicious Destruction of Property, in relation to an incident where he allegedly shot three persons at a wake, at Victoria Courts Apartment, White Hall Avenue, Kingston 8, on Thursday, October 12.

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., the three victims, two men and a woman were among other persons at an illegal wake, when they were allegedly pounced upon by Robinson who opened fire hitting them.

The police were alerted, and the victims were taken to hospital where they were treated and admitted.

Following an investigation, Robinson was arrested and placed before an identification parade and pointed out.

He was subsequently charged after being questioned in the presence of his lawyer.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com