Kingston Man Arrested and Charged

The St. Andrew South Police charged 26-year-old Ricardo Walker, otherwise

called ‘Crocs’, of Anderson Road, Kingston 5 with Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm and

Illegal Possession of Ammunition on Monday, June 15.

The charges are in connection with the death of 40-year-old Rohan Thompson of Anderson Road,

Kingston 5, who was reportedly shot several times by armed men about 11:00 p.m. on

Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Subsequent investigations identified Walker as a suspect and he was later arrested during an

operation in the area. He was charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalized.

Other suspects are currently being sought by the Police.