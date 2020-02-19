Kingston: Female Shot and Killed on Regent Street, Man Shot and Wounded

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): The Kingston police are carrying out investigations surrounding the shooting death of a female, and the shooting and wounding of a man, along Regent Street, Kingston 14, on Sunday, February 16.

The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Donna Braithwaite, also of Regent Street in Kingston.

Reports are that shortly after 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, Braithwaite was walking along Regent Street when a group of armed men chased the other man and opened fire at him.

Braithwaite was caught in the crossfire and received gunshot wounds to his upper body. The man who was the prime target was also shot and both victims were rushed to hospital, where Braithwaite was pronounced dead, and the injured man admitted in serious condition.

The police have now commenced an investigation into this latest shooting.