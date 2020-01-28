Kingston: Elderly Man Killed After Being Hit by JUTC Bus

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Elderly Man Killed – A pedestrian reportedly died after he was hit by a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus over the weekend in downtown Kingston.

The deceased has been identified as Daryl Wright, 73, of 11 Miles Bull Bay, St Thomas.

The JUTC states that the accident took place along East Parade nearby to the Coke Methodist Church.

Reports from the bus company are that around 3:25 p.m., on Saturday, January 25, the driver of the bus was driving towards south along East Parade in the right lane and on reaching the church; the driver said he suddenly heard a strange sound to the right side of the vehicle.

According to the JUTC, the driver indicated that upon hearing the impact, he quickly stopped the bus and found an elderly male pedestrian, who had been hit and fallen unto the roadway.

The police were alerted to the scene and transported the injured pedestrian to hospital for treatment, where he was admitted and was later pronounced dead.